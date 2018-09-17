© Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Countries around the globe are trying to find ways of substituting the US dollar in trade, according to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.More and more countries, not only in the East but also in Europe, start mulling ways to minimize their dependence on the US dollar," Peskov told Rossiya TV channel.Peskov noted that it is not easy to replace the dollar-dominated system, however, "the fact that the trend of searching for alternatives has begun" is noticeable.Last week, Russia's second largest bank CEO Andrey Kostin warned that countries will stop using the greenback as a settlement currency because of Washington's aggressive policy. According to Kostin,The idea of switching to the use of national currencies in bilateral transactions has recently become more popular for a number of countries affected by US sanctions or trade tariffs. They include Russia, China, Iran and Turkey.