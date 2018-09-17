© Sergey Guneev / Sputnik

Russia and Turkey have agreed a "demilitarized zone" between militants and government troops in Syria's Idlib, President Vladimir Putin said after hours-long talks with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on solving the crisis."We've focused on the situation in the province of Idlib, considering presence of large militant groups and their infrastructure there," Putin said at a press conference after the talks.As part of solving the deadlock, all heavy weaponry, including tanks and artillery, will be withdrawn from the zone before October 10, Putin said.Before the end of the year, roads between Aleppo and Hama, and Aleppo and Latakia must be reopened for transit traffic, he said.The deal and other issues of Russian-Turkish ties apparently took almost 5 hours to shape out. In what appears to be a breakthrough solution, Putin and Erdogan have agreed to ensure peace with the help of Russian and Turkish troops.The agreement is designed to prevent a new "humanitarian crisis" in Syria, Erdogan stressed, and it will help Turkey to avoid an even more "difficult situation."