At least six have been injured following an explosion in the Madrid Metro after a girl's laptop exploded in her bag. According to local media, the blast sparked scenes of panic as passengers thought the explosion was a bomb.Ambulances and police were called to the subway station to treat and evacuate passengers following the explosion at about 9am on Monday. Reports on the ground indicate that passengers activated the emergency brake and left the train on foot, walking along the subway tracks to Principe de Vergara station.One eyewitness said that the train "stopped" and that "people [have been] treated [for] panic attacks." Another witness has posted a video of the evacuation to social media, slamming Madrid de Metro for keeping passengers locked in the train car for '30 minutes.'The explosion saw train services cut between Sainz de Baranda and Avenida de America stations, but these have since been restored.In 2004, terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda targeted the Madrid Metro with nearly simultaneous, coordinated bombings three days before Spain's general elections. The explosions killed 192 people and injured around 2,000.