At least 100 cattle head, mostly sheep and goat, were burnt to death when lightning struck a herd in Kalgai, a remote Uri location closer to the LoC, reports reaching here said.Reports said that when it started massively raining, two herdsmen Nazir Ahmad Piswal and Mohammad Sharief located a shed on a hill and took their herd there. The shed belonged to JKPCC.The two herdsmen barely had a providential escape. Later some revenue officials moved to the spot and assessed the damage. "We now know that Piswal lost 90 goat-heads and Sharief 10," local revenue official Nazr Din said. "I visited the two and assessed the losses personally."The spot is located almost 10 km from Uri on way to the Kaman Post. The area is prone to thunder and lightning. Police have also been informed for registration of a formal case.