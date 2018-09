The Spiez Laboratory Story

Novichok or BZ?

This new story seems to add weight to the BZ claim, as it provides an explanation for how the Russian government knew this information back in April.

The last 24 hours of the Novichok saga has seen a new twist - European media are widely reportingthat was examining samples from the Salisbury poisoning. While this announcement of an event that happened months ago is clearly designed to bolster the British government's account, in reality it does the opposite.Beginning with Dutch and Swiss media on Thursday night, reports claim that Dutch military intelligence (working with other intelligence agencies including British) detained two men at The Hague in late March,. They were suspected to be GRU agents and reportedly had equipment to help them break into the lab, which was examining samples from both Salisbury and from suspected chemical weapons attacks in Syria.The two men - who have not been named or identified in any way -so none of this will ever be placed before a court or properly examined. The news reports of the last 36 hours are contradictory on the question of whether this was an attempted cyber-attack (i.e. hacking into the lab's computer system) or a physical echoing other reports from late July saying that Russian hackers were either trying to or had successfully hacked the Swiss lab.Where this gets strange is that, rather than Novichok. So our timeline becomes:At the time of Lavrov's claim about BZ I wondered why, if they genuinely had a copy of reports from the Spiez lab, RT didn't publish them.On the flipside we have the question of why wasn't this reported at the time? 'Russian intelligence tries to hack lab examining Skripal samples' would have been a potent headline back in late March/early April, and would have helped bolster the official British government narrative., in the midst of a disinformation war between the British and Russian governments. While they probably intended for this to support the British government version, given the timeline above it appears to do the opposite by making the BZ claim more credible.