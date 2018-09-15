"The decision sends a clear message that similar surveillance programs, such as those conducted by the NSA, are also incompatible with human rights," claimed ACLU attorney Patrick Toomey in a statement. "Governments in Europe and the United States alike must take steps to rein in mass spying and adopt long-overdue reforms that truly safeguard our privacy."

Just last week, the governments of Australia, United States, United Kingdom which includes the GCHQ agency, Canada and New Zealand announced they intend to force encryption technology providers to provide lawful access to users' encrypted communications

"Should governments continue to encounter impediments to lawful access to information necessary to aid the protection of the citizens of our countries, we may pursue technological, enforcement, legislative or other measures to achieve lawful access solutions," the Five-Eyes joint statement on encryption said.

