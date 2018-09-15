did not pose a threat to the local community

The decapitated corpse that was found on a judge's doorstep in Aurora, Illinois has been identified as belonging to a notorious pedophile who was recently allowed to walk free on bail by the judge, according to reports.William Smith, 28, from Aurora, Illinois was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning, decapitated and slumped against the front door of the judge who had granted him bail in August.The alleged victim's family said they were "shocked" that Smith had been allowed to walk free from court.Smith was awaiting trial for his crimes and was awaiting a court date which was due to be scheduled for later this year, however it seems that somebody from the local Aurora community decided to take matters into their own hands.The judge, whose name has been withheld, was woken at around 3am by his "frenzied" barking dog. When he went outside to find out what his dog was barking about, he found the decapitated body of the man he had allowed to walk free slumped against his front door with the severed head left on the steps.Investigating officers described his death scene as resembling a "gangland-style execution".A local resident said of the horrific discovery that finding a headless body was an "unusual" occurrence: "This is a nice area.This is the kind of thing that usually happens in mob films, but not around here."Aurora police say they are currently "following leads" but have yet to make any arrests for the murder.