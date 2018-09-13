SWITCHBLADE ATTACK
More than 24 hours after authorities announced the arrest of a California man who allegedly tried to stab a Republican congressional candidate, CNN has yet to inform its audience of the story.

Farzad Fazeli, 35, allegedly made disparaging remarks about the Republican Party before pulling out a switchblade and attempting to stab Rudy Peters at a festival Sunday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Peters is the Republican nominee in California's 15th Congressional District, where he is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

The sheriff's office arrested Fazeli on Tuesday and announced it to the public that afternoon.

But by Wednesday evening, CNN had published zero articles on the attempted stabbing. A Daily Caller News Foundation review of CNN's on-air coverage Tuesday and Wednesday found zero segments informing viewers of the attack.

Fazeli approached Peters and "made disparaging remarks" about the Republican Party and elected officials before the attempted stabbing, the sheriff's office said, citing witness statements.

"The knife malfunctioned and the victim became involved in a physical struggle with Fazeli," the sheriff's office said.

President Donald Trump was among the elected officials that Fazeli disparaged before his attack on Peters, the San Francisco Gate reported.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who narrowly survived a politically motivated mass assassination attempt in July 2017, called on Democrats to tone down their rhetoric and denounce political violence in response to Sunday's attempted stabbing.

A CNN spokeswoman did not return a request for comment.