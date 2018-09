© ABC News

In an exclusive ABC News interview published Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. gave his thoughts on a couple of matters of recent note, plus some things yet to come. One thing he noticeably didn't rule out, as he suggested it in the first place, is thatThat sure sounds like Trump Jr. expects a setup.ABC's Tara Palmeri asked Trump Jr. if he's worried about legal trouble down the road because of that 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer and his ensuing testimony about it.He said thatYou can watch a snippet of the interview below.He said the investigation has been "very rough" on him, but maintainsSticking with the theme of a setup, he suggested"[Democrats will use it to] sway midterms - they'll try to use it to sway 2020," he said.Another topic Trump Jr. was asked about washe said. "That's pretty disgusting, that's pretty sad. Perhaps it's a disgruntled person who's been thrown out because they didn't deliver on what they were supposed to do," he speculated."What's the crime, though?" Palmeri asked.To try to control the presidency, while not the president ... you have millions and millions of Americans who voted for this," he answered.