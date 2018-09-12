While covering Trump's 9/11 speech in Pennsylvania, MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett said the president does not have the "DNA" to be a "consoler-in-chief."But one father, who met with Trump privately after losing his daughter in the Parkland school shooting, tells a very different story about the president.The reporter had just watched Trump's address at the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and was commenting on a photo of the president doing a "double fist pump gesture" while meeting supporters."Clearly, the president was responding to people who were happy to see him," Bennett said. "He got a lot of applause lines here today. What's also true about the president is that he's not yet really displayed a capacity for the pastoral elements of the presidency. He's not really taken to being a consoler-in-chief. It's not in his DNA. In this instance, there was a moment in time the president was happy to see people who were happy to see him."But those who have met the president after tragedy tell a very different story.Andrew Pollack lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting earlier in the year. President Trump invited family members of those lost in the community to the White House soon after the tragic event to hear from them.