Fireball over Madison, WI
© UW AOS
Check out these meteors caught on camera streaking across the sky over the Wisconsin state capitol.

2nd fireball over Madison, WI
© UW AOS
This was the view looking east from atop the UW-Madison's Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Department building.

The first happened just after 9 pm Sunday evening, the other was spotted around 9:45 pm.