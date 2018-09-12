© Alok Bose



© Alok Bose



Four farmers were killed by lightning at Atharokhoda village in Magura Sadar upazila yesterday noon.The deceased were identified as Rahmat Molla, 45, Monnu Molla, 25, Samin Molla, 30, and Akram Hossain, 30, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Sufian said.They were the sole bread earners of their families, locals said.The farmers were killed by lightning strikes when they were working at a jute field in rain at Rupdaho beel in the area, said the UNO.On information, police and fire service personnel took them to Magura Sadar Hospital where doctors declared them dead.The farmers died before they were taken to the hospital, said Dr Amar Prasad.On the other hand, after visiting the hospital, Magura Deputy Commissioner Atikur Rahman handed over Tk 10,000 to the family of each victim.