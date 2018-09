© I Rite 4 U



April 10, 2017: (former FBI Special Agent) Peter Strzok contacts (former FBI Attorney) Lisa Page to discuss a "media leak strategy." Specifically, the text says: "I had literally just gone to find this phone to tell you I want to talk to you about media leak strategy with DOJ before you go."

(former FBI Special Agent) Peter Strzok contacts (former FBI Attorney) Lisa Page to discuss a "media leak strategy." Specifically, the text says: "I had literally just gone to find this phone to tell you I want to talk to you about media leak strategy with DOJ before you go." April 12, 2017: Peter Strzok congratulates Lisa Page on a job well done while referring to two derogatory articles about Carter Page. In the text, Strzok warns Page two articles are coming out, one which is "worse" than the other about Lisa's "namesake"." Strzok added: "Well done, Page."

© WAPO

© Unknown



As details and documents are pried from the grip of FBI officials intent on hiding the institutional malfeasance,Within this circular approachThus, the FBI and DOJ are desperate to protect "sources and methods" becauseRepresentative Mark Meadows (R-NC) is one of the congressional investigators who, with greater document release, is beginning to outline this approach.In a letter today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ( full pdf below The letter cites two specific examples:Keep in mind, in the background - March 17th, 2017:This seeded the media for subsequent stories.Here's the letter from Mark Meadows:You'll note the citation for the Washington Post article contained in the Meadows letter is THIS ONE - April 11th, 2017 - With a familiar set of authors:McCabe was fired from the FBI for lying to internal investigators about his involvement with leaks. [Possible criminal indictment pending] It is reasonably assumed that Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe gave statements about the leaks that conflicted with each other.The media were collaborating with corrupt officials to both frame a narrative and simultaneously provide material for use in ongoing corrupt FBI and DOJ investigations; Go Deep ] Inasmuch as the truth is adverse to the interests of the corrupt officials, so too is that same truth toxic to the media corporations who engaged in the collaboration.Additionally,This creates even more motive for ongoing media obfuscation.Lastly, within the final paragraph of the letter, Mark Meadows mentions Mike Kortan. Mike Kortan was the former FBI Asst. Director of Public Affairs. [ Go Deep ] "Mike" Kortan is mentioned often in the Page/Strzok messages.Jim Baker (FBI Chief Legal Counsel); Trisha Beth Anderson (FBI/DOJ Office of Legal Counsel), Dave Laufman (DOJ-National Security Division); and Mike Kortan (FBI Press Office)