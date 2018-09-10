Police are investigating after a shooter opened fire in a nightclub in overnight, injuring multiple people. Emergency crews were called to the Purple Haze nightclub in downtown Memphis just before 3.30am local time.The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that four people have been shot. All were transported to hospital, with one patient fighting for their life in a critical condition.Local news producer Eric Lipford from WREG News Channel 3 broke the story. WREG then shared live scenes from outside the club at Lt. George W. Lee Avenue and South Second Street. In the footage, the area around the bar has been cordoned off. Several police cars and fire engines can also be seen.Police have yet to release names of suspects or victims. The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.The early morning gunfire marks theIn March, peace activist Choosey Parker and her boyfriend were gunned down just before 5am on March 18 as they left Purple Haze. Parker died two weeks later from her injuries.Memphis Police Department hasIt is understood that charges of aggravated assault will be upgraded following Parker's death.