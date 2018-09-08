Hail, lighting and flash flooding has sparked transport chaos across Sydney after a freak thunderstorm lashed the city.The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a warning that thunder and lightning would hit on Friday late afternoon, with Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Orange, Katoomba and Parkes all under threat.Travellers at Sydney airport were left frustrated by delays and cancellations after almost 50 flights were cancelled.'Sydney's weather has thrown the airport into SO much chaos that there's security on the Qantas lounge door,' one traveller shared to Twitter.'Sydney's Qantas club is filled to capacity while the airport is closed for who knows how long while this thunderstorm passes. #sydneyweather,' tweeted another.'Fun Qantas flight from Adelaide to Sydney. Board aircraft as per schedule and sit at gate for 30 mins before we're told to deboard. Flight takes off 75 mins later and now stuck on Sydney tarmac for 40 mins. Amazing how Oz airports can't deal with weather,' one flyer tweeted.'Sydney airport was a disaster this afternoon! Just lucky to get out! Planes on the tarmac for 2 hours due to the weather!' shared another.Social media users shared images of snow-like hail covering roads and footpaths across the city.'Jesus Christ, you can literally hear the hailstones smashing against the window. #SydneyWeather'Bankstown, Sydney's south-west, was hit hardest by the storm.Weatherzone meteorologist Angus Mclean told Daily Mail Australia thatThe suburb recorded a total 67mm of rain,Bankstown also recorded its wettest day since June 2016 and its wettest September day in twelve years.