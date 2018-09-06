© Reuters



The jail terms range from seven years to life and have been ascribed in cases involving the murder of a journalist and the rape of foreign aid workers.A South Sudanese Military Court sentenced ten soldiers to various jail sentences Thursday. The court also ordered South Sudan's government to pay US$4,000 to each rape survivor in compensation, and said the government should give the family of a local journalist, John Gatluak, 51, material compensation.Eleven soldiers were tried, but one was freed due to lack of evidence against him.The series of cases were viewed as a test for President Salva Kiir's government to hold the military accountable for its actions. The South Sudanese military has previously been accused of violating rights and rampaging with impunity.The case was filed against the soldiers after an attack in the Terrain Hotel in the capital Juba in July 2016. The South Sudanese military was accused of numerous atrocities since the outbreak of a civil war in 2013.This attack took place during a fight in Juba between the government and rebel forces. After three days of fierce battle, President Kiir's troops won over rebel forces loyal to former Vice president Riek Machar. More than 70 people were killed during those three days.Mike Woodward, a British hotel manager, said during the trial that"One group proceeded straight to the bar and restaurant while another group continued to the residential area," he said of their rampage, which lasted several hours.The U.N. ordered an investigation after the accusations, and, Kenya's Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki.Issa Muzamil Sebit, the lawyer representing the rape survivors, said that the compensation offered to them was "embarrassing and it is an insult to the victims."Peter Malual Deng, the defendants' lawyer said he was shocked and would appeal the verdict.