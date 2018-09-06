© Kostis Ntantamis / Global Look Press



RT's Keiser Report looks into media reports hailing the end of austerity in Greece, contradicted by the harsh reality of decades of painful austerity still ahead.Greece's former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis posted a sobering tweet, pointing out thatMax Keiser explains thatThe IMF and the Troika, the ECB and EU, they all fed on the corpse of Greece that they themselves killed, until there was nothing left to pick. There's no more meat on the bone.And now they're moving on to another country and [will] probably destroy that country."