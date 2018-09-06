One of Alaska's volcanoes has been showing signs of activity. The Alaska Volcano Observatory changed Mount Veniaminof's threat level from yellow to orange on Tuesday.If the clouds exceed the 20,000 foot level, planes could be grounded as a result.David Fee is the coordinating scientist for the AVO, and he says the volcano doesn't pose a threat to the nearby population at this time. He also says this particular volcano is known for being very active."It erupts frequently. I think the last one was in 2013, but before that there's been kind of frequent eruptions. I am trying to think of the number over the past 200 years, but it is at least 13 times in the last 200 years it's erupted," said Fee.