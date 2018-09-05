Pikes Peak Cam

This past weekend, we had a couple slushy inches of the white stuff, with several viewers noting and photographing it and sending it in...yes, snow atop "America's Mountain." And today, more fresh snowfall! Now, it is not rare for snow to fall atop Pikes Peak every month of the calendar year, but it gets your attention that winter snow can't be too far off.

By the way, the earliest snow on record for Springs is September 2nd, and a week later (Sept 10) for Pueblo. While we don't foresee any opportunity for snow in the lower elevations for at least the next 3 weeks, views like this one happen now, and become more and more likely, as we go through September!

