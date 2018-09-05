Steve Scalise Kavanaugh hearing

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana slammed Democrats on Tuesday for emphatically stonewalling the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

"This display from Democrats is embarrassing," Scalise tweeted. "When you resort to screaming & shouting in an attempt to shut down debate, it means you don't have facts or real arguments on your side."


"Even the liberal-leaning ABA unanimously gave [Kavanaugh] their highest rating: well-qualified," Scalise continued. Democratic Senate Judiciary members continually attempted to suspend the confirmation process while left-wing activists shouted down the Republican senators.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Patrick Leahy of Vermont all argued against continuing the hearing. At the same time, protesters consistently screamed, chanted and cheered on the Democratic intervention. Many of the disrupters were removed from the room by police.