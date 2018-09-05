© Reuters / Stringer/files

Mujahideen commander Jalaluddin Haqqani, one of the most prominent terrorist leaders during the 1980s died on Tuesday.Haqqani was one of the war leaders fought against the Soviet Union in the 1980s with the help of the US and Pakistan.who was present in the region during the war.Later Jalaluddin passed the leadership to his son, Sirajuddin Haqqani, now deputy leader of the Afghan Taliban.The Haqqani network was declared a terrorist organization by the United States in 2012 over its attacks on the US troops and Afghan government facilities. The group is maintaining close ties with Taliban and the al-Qaeda terror group, outlawed in Russia.