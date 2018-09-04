© Global Look Press/ Jodi & Jake

Israel's public broadcaster has apologized for "erring" in its decision to broadcast a piece by Hitler's favorite classical music composer and known anti-Semite Richard Wagner.While there is no law in Israel preventing the airing of Wagner's compositions, TV and radio stations have refrained from doing so amid concern it could offend the public given the 19th century composer's anti-Semitic views.A spokeswoman for Kan apologized to its listeners in a statement on Sunday and stressed its decision to not air Wagner has not changed.The airing of Wagner by the state broadcaster, however, wasn't opposed by all.Yonatan Livni, Chairman of the Wagner Foundation in Israel, whose father was a Holocaust survivor, said: "I welcome the first unhidden playing of Wagner's music... we do not play the opinions of the composer, but the wonderful music he created."He was a vile man who wrote heavenly music."