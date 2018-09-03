© Chris Ison/Press Association



© Irish Football Association

A group which advocates the removal of Israeli products from Ireland is holding a protest outside a west Belfast McDonald's against its sponsorship of the Irish Football Association (IFA).BDS Ireland is hosting the protest to call on McDonald's to end sponsorship of the IFA unless the organisation cancels its upcoming friendly with Israel at Windsor Park on Tuesday, September 11.The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is a global campaign which promotes various boycotts against Israel due to its treatment of Palestine over disputed lands in the West Bank area.The protest is taking place at the McDonald's in Kennedy Way, west Belfast on Tuesday from 7.30pm-8.30pm.McDonald's has been the IFA's community partner for over 12 years.Sinn Fein has also called on the IFA to cancel the game in protest against the violence between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza region.The Northern Ireland Friends of Israel group said attempts to politicise the game were "sad" while the IFA said the game will go ahead, and that for them the fixture is just another football game.a BDS Ireland spokesperson said."These Israeli sporting events are part of the Israeli Government's 'sports-washing' propaganda strategy, which exploits sporting events to hide its systemic human rights abuses against Palestinians."Palestinian civil society has called for no business as usual with Israel as long as it denies Palestinians their human rights."There's nothing friendly about the murder of children."