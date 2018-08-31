© Natalia Seliverstova

Over half of all Russians think that internet users must bear responsibility for sharing and reposting extremist material, and a third of them supported punishing reposters to the same extent as the original authors.In a recent poll, researchers from the Public Opinion think tank asked Russians if they thought it right that the law orders responsibility both for original placement of extremist information on the internet and for simply sharing it with other internet users.The survey found that 55 percent of respondents said they approved of the current situation whereby authors and spreaders of extremist information both face responsibility for their actions. Of those, 33 percent said that, in their opinion, the punishment for spreading extremist materials must be the same as the one ordered for its creation and original publishing. 7 percent said they supported even harsher sanctions for reposters of extremist materials.64 percent of the poll participants said that they use social networks regularly. When pollsters asked these people if they can recall a situation when they chose not to post something because of fear of punishment, 8 percent answered positively, 54 percent said this never happened to them and 2 percent could not give a simple answer to the question.Members of the Russian Presidential Council for Human Rights have also supported the softening of laws in a way that citizens would be held criminally responsible only for crimes that involve actual violence.