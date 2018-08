On the recording, you can hear deputy Miller tell Roberts it's okay to toss that Coors Light out the passenger window before they left that dirt trail. The FOX 5 I-Team followed the path and searched the woods. Sure enough, we spotted a Coors Light can still in the paper bag with a receipt inside dated August 14. It also had the buyer's debit card number. We used a stick to pull out the receipt. Later, we gave investigators directions so they could recover the can and any fingerprints that might still be on it.



We approached deputy Miller as he came on duty last Friday night. He said he didn't remember Ashlie Roberts and denied offering to get her charges dropped in exchange for sexual favors. He refused our offer to let him hear the recording of the two of them.

Monroe County sheriff's deputy Bill Miller was recorded earlier this month on a woman's cell phone, epitomizing everything wrong with sickos in uniforms who seek to abuse their authority for personal gain. His victim recorded him trying to force her to give him sexual favors in return for getting her DUI charges dropped and this deputy is still collecting a paycheck.. Roberts admitted she had done the crime and she was willing to do the time. As FOX 5 Atlanta reports "I didn't think I had to record anything until I got to that dirt road," she explained. "After I turned on that dirt road, that's when I knew something was fishy."As the recording shows,"You can come over here. I'm not going to jump on you, I promise you," said the deputy."I mean, I'm good. I'm all right," Roberts replies.That's when the deputy asked her for oral sex."Not even a b***-job?" he asked."No," replied Roberts."I'm just messing with you. I think you'd like it but..." replied Miller."No, I'm good.""You probably would like it," the deputy persisted."I don't know about that," said the terrified Roberts who didn't know if this cop was about to attempt to rape her or what."The whole reason I gave you that beer..." deputy Miller said as he began to blackmail the woman."Uh-huh," Roberts replied."...is leverage," said the corrupt cop."Oh. What leverage would that be?" she asked."Well, I got another unit over there," he said, claiming that he could have her arrested again if she didn't submit to his requests."So what are you trying to do? You trying to blackmail me or something?" she asked."Yeah," replied the deputy."Oh, it ain't gonna work," Roberts said."It won't?" Miller asked."No," replied Roberts."I'm just messing with you," said the deputy in an attempt to downplay what he had just done. However, as Roberts explained to FOX 5, this deputy was not joking."I really didn't want to have sex with you," the deputy said after his blackmail attempt was met with rejection. "I was just f**king with you.""I know," Roberts said, seemingly glad the harassment was over.But then the deputy subtlety tried one more time. "I mean, I would, cause you're not a bad-looking girl. You just need to straighten your ass out."But Roberts told FOX 5 that deputy Miller picked the wrong girl."I'm not that type of girl," she insisted. "I'm a good girl. I just hang out with the wrong crowd."The deputy then told Roberts to toss the can of beer out on the roadside and they drove off. As FOX 5 reports:"We are shocked and disappointed," Monroe County interim sheriff Al Shackleford said. "Law enforcement should be held to a higher standard.", according to FOX 5."I did the crime. I'll do the time," said Roberts.Sadly, however, Miller, who was caught in the act committing a far more serious crime, will likely not do any time. And, at least for now, he's enjoying a paid vacation for it. Even if he is fired, Miller will likely become a gypsy cop and get hired on at another department down the road.