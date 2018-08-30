"The US's next step is to build a missile defense shield in the region which must be considered as a part of Washington's long-term plan for chaos in the region," Esmer said.Yeni Safak also recalled previous reprots that the US military has installed three radar systems in in the areas of Hasakah-Tal Baidar, Ayn al-Arab and Sarrin in northern Syria.
The Washington administration has realized that the PKK [the Kurdistan Worker's Party] is insufficient regarding its plans related to east of the Euphrates. Therefore, it will further fortify its military presence in the region. On the other hand, US activities carried out in Syria and Iraq is due to its determination to exploit underground resources."
Remarks of Esmer about the PKK clearly shows that Yeni Safak's article is a part of the ongoing Turkey-led propaganda campaign aimed at criticizing the US support provided to Kurdish armed factions in northern Syria. However, the info provided by the Turkish media on this issue often appears to be close to the reality.
It's also interesting to note that one of the bloggers following the conflict, Already Happened, has already found some things that may look like some kind of air defense systems in the newly published satellite imagery of the US-held garrison of al-Tanf.
