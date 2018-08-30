"The US's next step is to build a missile defense shield in the region which must be considered as a part of Washington's long-term plan for chaos in the region," Esmer said.



The Washington administration has realized that the PKK [the Kurdistan Worker's Party] is insufficient regarding its plans related to east of the Euphrates. Therefore, it will further fortify its military presence in the region. On the other hand, US activities carried out in Syria and Iraq is due to its determination to exploit underground resources."

The US-led coalition is planning to establish air defense stystems at its garrison in the area of al-Tanf occupied by the US in southeastern Syria, former Commander of Syria's Deir ez-Zor Military Assembly Fayez Esmer told Turkey's Yeni Safak newspaper on August 28.Yeni Safak also recalled previous reprots that theRemarks of Esmer about the PKK clearly shows that Yeni Safak's article is a part of the ongoing Turkey-led propaganda campaign aimed at criticizing the US support provided to Kurdish armed factions in northern Syria.