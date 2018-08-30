What Is Black Seed Oil?

Strains of bacteria and viruses that are antimicrobial-resistant are becoming virtually impossible to treat, including HIV, staphylococcal, tuberculosis, influenza, gonorrhea, candida and malaria.

Between 5 percent to 10 percent of all hospital patients develop an infection from superbugs.

More than 90,000 of these patients die every year, up from 13,300 patient deaths in 1992.

People infected with superbugs typically have longer hospital stays, require more complicated treatment and don't recover as well.

"Out of 144 strains tested, most of which were resistant to a number of antibiotics, 97 were inhibited by the oil of black cumin."

The Power Behind Black Seed Oil Benefits: Phytochemicals

Each compound showed 100 percent inhibition for the 30 pathogens evaluated.

Thymoquinone was the best antifungal compound against all of the tested dermatophytes and yeasts, followed by thymohydroquinone and thymol.

Thymol was the best antifungal against molds followed by TQ and THQ.

Apathy

Alzheimer's disease

Autism

Glaucoma

Dementia

Myasthenia gravis

Neurodegenerative conditions

Postural tachycardia syndrome

Schizophrenia

Parkinson's disease

It is commonly used as a tuberculocide and virucides to kill TB and various viruses.

It is used as a medical and general-purpose disinfectant.

It is a rapidly degrading, non-persisting pesticide.

It is also used in food flavorings, perfumes, mouthwashes and even cosmetics.

Top 9 Black Seed Oil Benefits

1. Helps Fight Cancer

2. Promotes Liver Health

3. Combats Diabetes

Bloating

Constipation/diarrhea

Flushing of the skin

Gas/indigestion

Heartburn

Headache

Nail changes

Metallic taste in mouth

Muscle pain

Stomach pain

4. Aids Weight Loss

5. Protects Skin

6. Benefits Hair

7. Treats Infections (MRSA)

8. Improves Fertility

9. Balances Cholesterol

Black Seed Oil Uses

For diabetes: 1 gram of black seed powder take twice a day for up to 12 months.

1 gram of black seed powder take twice a day for up to 12 months. For high blood pressure: 0.5-2 grams of black seed powder daily for up to 12 weeks or 100-200 milligrams black seed oil twice daily for eight weeks.

0.5-2 grams of black seed powder daily for up to 12 weeks or 100-200 milligrams black seed oil twice daily for eight weeks. To improve sperm function: 2.5 mL black seed oil twice daily for two months.

2.5 mL black seed oil twice daily for two months. For asthma: 2 grams of ground black seed taken daily for 12 weeks. Also, 15 mL/kg of black seed extract has been used daily for three months. A single dose of 50-100 mg/kg has also been used.

Possible Side Effects and Precautions

Final Thoughts on Black Seed Oil Benefits