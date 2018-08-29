A 35-year-old Maryville was killed when he was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.Ryen L. Browning was found dead at the City Reservoir after being struck by lightning while fishing from the bank, according to Maryville Public Safety.Maryville Public Safety received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 12:30 p.m. and Browning was pronounced dead at the scene.Maryville Public Safety was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Nodaway County Coroner.