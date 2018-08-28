© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The Hunger Stones stories making media rounds this week, but not too much analysis on the subject except the Physics.org article. I found a PDF that goes back 1000 years in the Czech Lands with droughts and my conclusion is a repeat of 1770s type event happening now based on the last 1000 years of drought data and the water levels lower than at any period on the Hunger Stone.Also August winter warnings in the USA & Canada for multiple feet of snow and 20F below normal temperatures.