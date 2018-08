"Only a complete fantasist ... could continue to claim that this investigation of foreign subversion of an American election, which has already yielded dozens of other indictments and several guilty pleas, is a 'hoax' or 'scam' or 'rigged witch hunt.'"

Democrats concur, saying the results "put the lie to Mr. Trump's argument that Mr. Mueller was engaged in a political investigation."

So, Paul Manafort, described by the New York Times as "a longtime lobbyist and political consultant who worked for multiple Republican candidates and presidents," was convicted of bank fraud, tax fraud and failure to report a foreign bank account. And Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, pled guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud (making false statements to obtain loans), and breaking campaign finance laws by paying off two women who claimed to have had sexual affairs with Trump.On the basis of the these results, the NYT editorial board insists But these crimes are tax fraud, money laundering, and credit app paddingand campaign-finance violations related to what a critic of Trump aptly describes as "a classic B-team type of bumbling screw-up of covering up mistresses." I question the level of word play, if not fantasizing, necessary to claim that these crimes validate "this investigation of foreign subversion."The perils of this, that, these, and those.Do these results disprove that the Mueller probe is "a political investigation"?Why? Because these convictions would not have occurred if Hillary Clinton had been elected president. There would be no convictions becauseIf Hillary had been elected, all the crimes of Manafort and Cohen - certainly those that took place over many years before the election, but even, I think, those having to do with campaign contributions and mistress cover-ups -as the standard tactics of the elite financial grifting - as well as of parasitism on, and payoffs by, political campaigns - that they are. Indeed,from which these irrelevant charges were spun off, at all.The kinds of antics Manafort and Cohen have been prosecuted for went unnoticed when Donald Trump was a donor to the Democratic and Republican parties, and if he had stayed in his Tower doling out campaign contributions, they still would be.Lesson to Donald: Be careful what you wish for.What the NYT calls "a culture of graft as well as corruption" that "suffused" the Trump campaign isManafort, who has indeed been "a longtime lobbyist and political consultant," is only one in a long, bipartisan line that "enrich [themselves] by working for some of the world's most notorious thugs and autocrats."Besides, the economic purpose of American electoral politics is to funnel millions to consultants and the media. Campaign finance law violations? We'll see how the lawsuit over $84 million worth of funds allegedly transferred illegally from state party contributions to the Clinton campaign works out.The Republicans and Democrats would just as soon leave this entire culture of graft and corruption undisturbed by the prosecutorial apparatus of the state. That kind of thing can get out of hand.The frantic search, anywhere and everywhere, for some legal charges that can stick to Trump is driven bySo, it's my contention that, without the political opposition to Donald Trump as president, none of this legal prosecution would be taking place.Ar any rate, there can be no doubt that the Manafort and Cohen convictions have upped the political ante for everybody. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal (second wealthiest Senator; net worth ~ $80 million) has now invoked the dreaded word, from which it's hard to retreat:Yup, the anti-Trump establishment, led by the Democrats, has now succeeded, via a legal ground game, inBut going forward from here,and the whole game is getting to the point where it can - indeed, almost inevitably will - seriously disrupt the system they want to protect.First of all, thefrom the impassioned members of their base whom they have riled up to see Trump as the epitome of the Putin-Nazi evil that threatens "our democracy." If the Democrats insist these convictions are not just matters of financial hijinks, irrelevant to Mueller's "Russia collusion" investigation, and irrelevant in fact to anything of political substance; if they assert that the payoffs to Stormy and Karen (the only acts directly involving Trump) disqualify Trump for the presidency,Their base will demand that Democratic candidates run on that promise, and if the Democrats re-take the House, that they begin impeachment proceedings immediately.So, if, after all the "only a complete fantasist" talk,if not abandon the party altogether.(which is likely), well, then, as happened to the Republicans with Clinton, they will just look stupid, and will be punished for having wasted the nation's political time and energy foolishly.(even by forcing a resignation), a large swath of the population would conclude, correctly, that a ginned-up litigation had been used to overturn the result of the 2016 election, that the Democrats had gotten away with what the Republicans couldn't in 1998-9.leaving all their problems and resentments intact-hidden for a while, but sure to erupt in some other ways.in the country more than any number of Russian Facebook posts.Furthermore, if the Democrats were successful in removing Trump,After such a fight, Pence, who is a much more serious, organized, and ideologically-coherent religious proto-fascist than Trump, will benefit from the inevitable propensity of Democrats to calm things down and protect the stability of the system. Progressive Democrats will find, again, that the two-party system has produced no good result. In other words,In short, through a process of litigation and prosecution,Given their construction of the Manafort-Cohen verdicts, they must move forward on that, or they will be perceived as weak and back-pedaling,But if they do move forward, that willOf course, theThey also know - and they know that Trump's supporters know -They know that they are not likely to win that fight in the Senate. They know the can of worms they are opening withAnd, most importantly, they know the fight they will have to wage will behowever it ends up.The most likely scenario is that they will make a cloakroom agreement with Republicans not to go too far, while they continue to whip up Trump-Putin "Russiagate" fever among their constituency. They will continue to stoke anticipation of a smoking "collusion" gun from Mueller, which will probably never come. The Democrats are not really after impeaching Trump;In the meantime, the delightful Trump-effect - his constant embarrassment of American political self-righteousness and discomfiting of both political parties - will continue apace.By the way, for those who think that Manafort's conviction portends a smoking gun, based on his work for "pro-Kremlin Viktor Yanukovych," as the NYT and other liberals persistently call him, I would suggestf Rachel Maddow's (and, to a lesser extent, Chris Hayes's) version of the deceptive implication - presented as an indisputable fact - that Manafort's work for Yanukovych is proof that he (and by extension, Trump) was working for Putin.Manafort was working hard to turn Yanukovych away from Russia to the EU and the West, and the evidence of that is abundant and easily available. It was given in the trial, though you'd never know that from reading the NYT or listening to MSNBC. As a former Ukraine Foreign Ministry spokesman said:And the Democrats know this.And if you think Cohen is harboring secret knowledge of Trump-Russia collusion that he's going to turn over to Mueller, take look at Maté's thread on that.We are now enteringthat's the latest turning point in the bizarre and flimsy "Russiagate" narrative. I've been asked to comment on that a number of times over the past two years, and each time I or one of my fellow commentators would say, "Why are we still talking about this?" It was originally conjured up as a Clinton campaign attack on Trump, but, to my and many others' surprise and chagrin, it somehow morphed into the central theme of political opposition to Trump's presidency.Donald Trump is a horrid political specimen. I witnessed his flourishing into apex narcissism and corruption over decades in New York City, as chronicled by the dogged reporter, Wayne Barrett, and I would be surprised if there weren't financial crimes in his closet that any competent prosecutor could ferret out. Anyone who knows his history knows that this is the kind of dirt the Mueller investigation was most likely to find on Donald Trump; anyone who's honest knows that this is the kind of dirt it was meant to find.Trump was clueless about the trap he was setting for himself, and has been relentlessly foolish in dealing with it. It is a witch hunt, and he's riding around on his broom, skywriting self-incriminating tweets.- his racism, his stupidity, his infantile narcissism, his full embrace of Zionist colonialism with its demand to attack Iran, his enactment of Republican social and economic policies that are destroying working-class lives, etc.His election was a symptom of deep pathologies of American political culture that we must address, including the failure of the "liberal" party and of the two-party system itself.There are a number of very good justifications for seeking his impeachment, starting with the clear constitutional crime of launching a military attack on another country without congressional authorization.Unfortunately, the Democratic Party and its allied media do not want to center the fight on these substantive political issues. Instead,- none of which yet proves, or even charges, Russian "collusion"And, in place of opposition, they're substituting uncritical loyalty to the heroes of the military - intelligence complex and "our democracy" that only a complete fantasist could stomach. I mean, when you get to the point that you're suspecting John Bolton's " ties to Russia "....Now, with the Manafort and Cohen convictions, the Russiagate discourse is moving to a new stage, and it's unlikely that we will ever stop talking about it, as long as Trump is president.Our country is in, and on the verge of, multiple crises that threaten to destroy it.Political time is precious. What a waste.