The view on Monday morning at the Logan Pass parking lot in Glacier National Park.

While the Howe Ridge fire keeps burning on the west side of Glacier National Park near Lake McDonald, Mother Nature is busy adding some touches of white elsewhere.

The view from the Park's Logan Pass webcam on Monday morning shows snow falling -- and even sticking in some places -- in the higher elevations.

StormTracker meteorologist Lewis Dortch says snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet in Glacier National Park -- as well as in the nearby Flathead National Forest.

The National Weather Service office in Missoula has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for elevations above 6,000 feet in Glacier National Park as well as for the Whitefish and Flathead Mountain ranges in Northwest Montana.

Areas above 7,000 feet could see around 1"-to-3" of snow with locally heavier amounts possible.