The United States and Afghanistan both say they will not attend Russia-hosted peace talks scheduled for next month, with Kabul asserting it prefers instead to hold direct talks with the Taliban.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told RFE/RL on August 22 that the decision not to participate in the planned Moscow conference was made after consultations between President Ashraf Ghani and other officials -- a move that could lead Moscow to call off its planned gathering of a dozen countries.

Without being specific, an unidentified official working with the Afghan Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying that the government in Kabul would "hold direct talks" with the Taliban without the direct involvement of foreign powers.

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesman confirmed earlier reports that the United States would not take part in the meeting scheduled for September 4, saying the talks were "unlikely to yield any progress toward" a peace settlement.

Russia says it has invited the Taliban and 12 countries, including Afghanistan and the United States, to the Moscow talks.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the militant group will send a delegation to Russia.

An unidentified Taliban commander was quoted as saying that the delegation will be led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, head of the Islamist group's political office in Qatar's capital, Doha.

Another commander said Taliban delegates also would be sent to other countries in the region -- including Pakistan and China -- "to take them into confidence and address their concerns."