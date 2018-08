Andrew McMaster

Paul Harris

Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon

but also in Texas and in Tel-Aviv

He does seem to have a lot of friends. Some in high places; lots of them in not very high places at all. Later today, lots of them will be out in the street again, apparently embracing their role as 'useful idiots' in a scripted pantomime.This is really an add-on to the much larger piece I published here about Far-Right agent-provocateur and Zionist operative, ': whose arrest for contempt of court sparked protests and a great deal of outrage in recent months - based on a carefully contrived narrative that actually doesn't really work.While some people took offense or exception to my pointing out the bloody obvious (that 'Robinson' is a 'race war' psy-op agent working for one or more agencies), the latest information regarding Mr 'Robinson's' situation would seem to put the matter to rest.Specifically, it appears thatIn their statements, the MEF says it is "helping Robinson in his moment of danger", as well asInterestingly,It is also clear the MEF was funding/organising the similar protests earlier last month. Which is probably why the protests were not just in London and the UK,For the record,in 2010 and 2011.In the article last month, I wrote about the exposure of the multi-million dollar 'Islamophobia Network' after a US-based investigation into the wealthy donors funding the likes of Pamela Geller, Geert Wilders, 'Tommy Robinson' and co: and how, according to the investigation, it all linked back to Zionist-related entities and the Israeli government's activities in the Occupied Territories.Note now then that the MEF's statement regarding 'Robinson' was signed by Gregg Roman,The MEF's President and founder is- a member of theand, curiously, one of those who helped establish the right-wing conspiracy theories that Barack Obama was 'a secret Muslim' whose presidency represented some kind of imminent Muslim/Socialist takeover of the United States (which, in turn, fueled much of the nationalist and alt-right backlash that empowered the Trump/Bannon campaign).He was also the author of such imaginatively titled works as ' How to Save the Obama Presidency: Bomb Iran '.As RationalWiki notes in its entry on Pipes, there is something either very ironic or very curious to note about Pipes. Specifically that, before he became solely obsessed with Muslims (which, conveniently enough, was right around the time the Bush administration was launching the War on Terror), Mr Pipes was "actually most known for his 1997 book Conspiracy: How the Paranoid Style Flourishes and Where It Comes From ."Funnily enough, it was "a book which sought to debunk conspiracy myths surrounding world organizations and, most specifically, those involving the Bilderberg Group and Council on Foreign Relations."Yeah, again, it looks like an awful lot of people are being played for fools. But when they're such willing fools, it's difficult to feel too sympathetic.And, as usual, it looks like 'Tommy Robinson' has friends in interesting places.