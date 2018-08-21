This is really an add-on to the much larger piece I published here about Far-Right agent-provocateur and Zionist operative
While some people took offense or exception to my pointing out the bloody obvious (that 'Robinson' is a 'race war' psy-op agent working for one or more agencies), the latest information regarding Mr 'Robinson's' situation would seem to put the matter to rest.
Specifically, it appears that Robinson's legal expenses are being picked up by a Zionist/Neo-Con think-tank (The 'Middle East Forum').
In their statements, the MEF says it is "helping Robinson in his moment of danger", as well as "bringing foreign pressure on the UK government to ensure Mr. Robinson's safety and eventual release".
Comment: We checked their press release, and... sure enough:
The Middle East Forum is aiding Mr. Robinson's defense in three main ways:Let that sink in: this Zionist 'think-tank' leaned on the Israeli government, which leaned on the UK government, who freed him from prison a few weeks later...
- Legally - By using Legal Project monies to fund his legal defense.
- Diplomatically - By bringing foreign pressure on the UK government to ensure Mr. Robinson's safety and eventual release.
- Politically - By organizing and funding the 25,000-person "Free Tommy" London rally on June 9 and now the July 14 protest, also taking place in London.
Interestingly, the MEF also acknowledges it is "organising and funding" the imminent 'Free Tommy Robinson' protests/rallies scheduled for July 14th.
It is also clear the MEF was funding/organising the similar protests earlier last month. Which is probably why the protests were not just in London and the UK, but also in Texas and in Tel-Aviv.
For the record, the MEF also funded the legal defense for Dutch 'populist' and Zionist agent Geert Wilders in 2010 and 2011.
In the article last month, I wrote about the exposure of the multi-million dollar 'Islamophobia Network' after a US-based investigation into the wealthy donors funding the likes of Pamela Geller, Geert Wilders, 'Tommy Robinson' and co: and how, according to the investigation, it all linked back to Zionist-related entities and the Israeli government's activities in the Occupied Territories.
Note now then that the MEF's statement regarding 'Robinson' was signed by Gregg Roman, previously of Israel's Defence and Foreign Ministries.
The MEF's President and founder is Daniel Pipes - a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and, curiously, one of those who helped establish the right-wing conspiracy theories that Barack Obama was 'a secret Muslim' whose presidency represented some kind of imminent Muslim/Socialist takeover of the United States (which, in turn, fueled much of the nationalist and alt-right backlash that empowered the Trump/Bannon campaign).
He was also the author of such imaginatively titled works as 'How to Save the Obama Presidency: Bomb Iran'.
As RationalWiki notes in its entry on Pipes, there is something either very ironic or very curious to note about Pipes. Specifically that, before he became solely obsessed with Muslims (which, conveniently enough, was right around the time the Bush administration was launching the War on Terror), Mr Pipes was "actually most known for his 1997 book Conspiracy: How the Paranoid Style Flourishes and Where It Comes From."
Funnily enough, it was "a book which sought to debunk conspiracy myths surrounding world organizations and, most specifically, those involving the Bilderberg Group and Council on Foreign Relations."
Yeah, again, it looks like an awful lot of people are being played for fools. But when they're such willing fools, it's difficult to feel too sympathetic.
And, as usual, it looks like 'Tommy Robinson' has friends in interesting places.
Comment: When 'Tommy' was subsequently released from prison on August 1st, Pipes' MEF issued another press release: Just how much funding, organizing and 'bringing pressure to bear' for the 'new right', 'alt-right', or whatever it's called, is coming from certain interests vested in getting the world to hate Islam and Muslims as much as they do?