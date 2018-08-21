shooting London tube kingsbury
© Reha Kansara ‏ @_kRaay
At least three people have reportedly been shot outside Kingsbury tube station in north London, according to police.

The shooting outside the metro station in North West London happened at around 9:45 pm local time, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said, noting that officers along with London Ambulance Service were sent to the scene.

"They found three people suffering injuries," the spokesman said. Police are now looking for the suspect(s) in the shooting.

After an initial assessment of the crime scene, Met police said the incident is "not terror-related." One of the three victims discovered at the scene of the crime was already discharged from a hospital.

"Both men - aged 18 and 24 - remain in hospital; neither is in a life-threatening condition. The 30-year-old woman has been discharged from hospital," Metropolitan police said in a statement, noting that the crime scene remains in place, with local roads closed. "There has been no arrest at this early stage."

Monday night's shooting comes amid the city's crackdown on firearms in streets. London saw a 44 percent rise in homicides in 2017. From March 2017 to March 2018, 157 homicides were reported in the British capital. These numbers were accompanied by a 21 percent increase in knife crime and nearly 36 percent rise in robberies.