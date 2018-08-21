Earth Changes
Mt Buller receives most snow at the resort in 14 years with 30cm recorded overnight as icy cold snap hits Melbourne and Canberra
Brittany Chain and Charlie Coe
Daily Mail
Sun, 19 Aug 2018 10:02 UTC
Mt Buller recieved 30cm of snow overnight, recorded as the most the resort has seen in more than 14 years.
The resort's communications consultant, Rhylla Morgan confirmed the blankets of snow seen were unprecedented, even for the resort.
It has been snowing steadily in the region, with expectations of hail, strong winds and a thunderstorm throughout the night.
Other areas of Victoria have also been hit with extreme weather conditions.
There have been reports of snow in the Macedon Ranges in central Victoria, while motorists travelling near Warragul, south-east of Melbourne, were warned about ice and snow on the road.
Suburbs closer to Melbourne's city also welcomed snow, as people took to social media to share rare images of the white frost covering the ground on Sunday morning following light fall.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings for damaging winds of up to 90km/h, along with showers and thunderstorms bringing snow and hail.
Emergency services in these areas are urging residents to move vehicles under cover or away from trees and to put away loose items around properties.
Senior forecaster from the BoM, Stephen King, said that alpine areas will continue to endure ferocious winds on Sunday.
'It will touch zero before rising to five or six degrees during the day on Sunday,' Mr King said.
The forecaster told Daily Mail Australia that the freezing conditions were not a one-off for this weekend, adding that high winds and snow could be seen again in southern Australia throughout September.
'If we get another cold front, we could see more of these conditions well into September and through the school holidays.'
Duty forecaster Kim Westcott from Weatherzone, said that the strong gusts are expected to ease up on Monday and will be limited to coastal regions.
The BoM also issued a warning to New South Wales, as damaging winds were expected to hit Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Batemans Bay and Eden.
Temperatures in Sydney, meanwhile, will remain high on Sunday at 17 degrees and remaining at 17 on Monday.
Brisbane will see a windy day with highs of 23 on Sunday before a a sunny day at 22 degrees on Monday.
Canberra is facing the coldest weather out of Australia's major cities, with temperatures at 11 degrees on Sunday and 12 degrees on Monday.
