Philip Mudd
© Today Show/NBC
Former CIA Deputy Director Philip Mudd
Kraft Former CIA Deputy Director Philip Mudd and GOP strategist Paris Dennard exchanged stinging barbs during a heated debate on CNN over John Brennan's security clearance being revoked.

The verbal cross-fire occurred on Friday when Dennard, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, accused Mudd of profiting from his security clearance, which can give former US intelligence officials access to sensitive documents if they are called on by the government to advise.

The two were discussing Trump's recent revocation of ex-CIA Director Brennan's security clearance when Dennard told Mudd: "Your contracts and your consulting gigs pay you a lot more money because of the access that you have. I hope the president continues to do this."


"Profitable, Paris?" retorted Mudd, who besides holding positions at an asset-management group and a think-tank, serves on the advisory board on the National Counterterrorism Center.

"Let me ask you one question. How much do you think I'm paid to do that at the request of the US government? Give me one answer and you got ten seconds. How much?" he demanded.

"I'll ask you a question. How much are you paid for your ..." Dennard tried to counter before Mudd interjected, saying: "Answer the question! I have no contracts with the US government that pay money. Zero."

Dennard explained he was not referring to federal government contracts and went on: "The consulting firms that they form and that you all get is because you get more money ... for having the security clearance. Stop acting like that doesn't happen. That's the truth!"

But Mudd would not bow to Dennard's insinuations and fired back once more saying he had "zero relationship" with the private sector as far as the use of security clearance is concerned.

"We're done," Mudd then told CNN's Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto, demanding of Dennard to "get out."

"Twenty-five years in the service and this is the s**t I get? Get out!," Mudd said again.

The spat came after Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance on Wednesday, saying that the former spymaster's lying and recent conduct "undermines national security."