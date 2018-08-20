A tornado has torn through a Taranaki road, lifting roofs off houses and downing powerlines this evening.The incident occurred on Belt Road, in New Plymouth, at 5.30pm today, police have confirmed.Police say a number of properties have been reported damaged, however it is too early at this stage to confirm exactly how many.Shaun Hill, from New Plymouth, told 1 NEWS he was on his way home from work when "there was a big rumble and everything went black"."It got a bit scary as it got closer but at first thought I might as well get a video," Mr Hill said.Six houses had their roofs torn off by the force of the tornado, he said.There have been no reports of injuries following the incident.The Taranaki Civil Defence has warned motorists to stay away from the area to avoid congestion.