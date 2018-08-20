An eyewitness says he watched a water spout "sucking water up" as it travelled along the Bay of Plenty coast this evening.A Ohope resident told 1 NEWS his main concern was keeping his child safe as he watched the water spout move for five minutes before "picking up speed" as it approached the sand dunes, taking roofs off the houses in its path.He said he saw emergency services responding to weather-related calls.No one was injured in the incident.