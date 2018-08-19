© Jake Miller



If you look closely, you can see the season's first snow dusting on the upper mountain! 🏔 The #RaceToOpen is on! #ABasin #COwx pic.twitter.com/7BhQN0nYv4 — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) August 18, 2018



Because of an unfavorable weather forecast as of 5:30 a.m., the Pikes Peak Ascent has been shortened. Runners will finish at Barr Camp (7.6 miles) then walk back via Barr Trail. Our policy is safety first. — Pikes Peak Marathon (@PikesPeakRun) August 18, 2018



Ready or not, it's the time of year when we start talking about snow in Colorado's high country.Jake Miller snapped a picture Friday of the first snow of the season on the high peaks at A-Basin.The ski area even tweeted about it!In fact, the threat for thunderstorms and light snow caused organizers of the Pikes Peak Marathon to shorten the race.