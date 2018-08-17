WARNING: Youtube added a disclaimer to my channel to keep you from my DANGEROUS IDEAS. If 97% of scientists agree the planet is warming from CO2, how is this so controversial? ---The truth: natural solar cycles dictate cycles of climate on this planet, and we are entering a cold phase. We're seeing the early effects on our infrastructure and agriculture, and it's going to get interesting fast. Prepare.Are you doing everything you can to prepare and spread the word? The time is now.