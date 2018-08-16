Tornado
A rare tornado touched down in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin Municipality Monday afternoon, snapping utility poles in half and causing damage to local residences.

The tornado was formed at around 17:30 and barreled through swathes of crop fields and several villages.

Videos taken by local residents showed the sizable tornado from a distance and the glass roof shaking while the fierce wind carrying debris across.



Fortunately, no one was severely injured except a man in Xiwuli Village who was slightly bruised, according to the emergency response team.

Xiwuli village was one of the most affected areas with a utility pole snapping in half then hitting a car. A cottage was flattened while damage to varying degrees has also been caused to some orchards.

The clear-up work and repairs to the broken power facilities are currently underway.

Source: Reuters