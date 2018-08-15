Second whale on same beach this summer

The corpse of a humpback whale washed up on Ocean Shores Beach, Washington, on Aug. 11, possibly killed by getting wrapped up in fishing lines.The whale had been floating offshore for a few days, monitored by scientists from the nonprofit Cascadia Research Center (CRC).Commercial fishing gear is a deadly hazard for marine mammals. Fishermen leave lines and nets extending across miles of ocean, which whales cannot see. Whales become entangled and can drown, or can get deeply lacerated by the lines as they thrash in an effort to get free.According to CRC researcher John Calambokidis, more than a dozen whales have died by entanglement so far this year.A juvenile humpback washed up on the same beach on May 1—killed by getting tangled in the gear from a crab-fishing boat. That calf was 1 - 2 years old and about 28 feet long.Four other entanglements were reported in May—one other fatal.When a whale survives entanglement, it is usually the work of teams from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Large Whale Entanglement Response Network.In April, teams from Sea Life Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3), and CRC, which are part of the Response Network, managed to free a whale entangled in fishing lines in Puget Sound, CRC reported on its site.