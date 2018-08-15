"I think it was a huge success. Our first day there we met with the Federation, which is the upper house of the Russian Parliament, and they agreed to continue our conversation by coming to Washington in November," Senator Paul told TGP. "So, we believe that we will have members of the Federation and the Duma Foreign Relations Committee come continue dialogue."

"One of the things we talked about was whether or not we could try to get to where our sanctions don't prevent their members from coming to the United States," he said. "Both the chairman of the Federation and Duma Foreign Relations Committees are banned from coming to the US."

"I think this is a big breakthrough because both Russia and the United States possess 90% of the nuclear arms in the world. I think it's a mistake for us not to continue the dialogue," Senator Paul said.

"We talked about how our country's politics are consumed by election meddling. They basically responded the same way that Putin has responded, saying 'we didn't do it, we aren't doing it in 2018.' I think that's some progress, that they're saying they aren't going to be involved in 2018," Senator Paul said.

"Now, like anything else that someone tells you, we need to take everything with a grain of salt. But, what we do to move forward is try to impress upon Russia that those who want engagement, better trade and better interaction between our countries - that any kind of hacking into emails or meddling would backfire in the sense that it would not be in Russia's best interest. That's the way countries respond, they make their decisions based on what they think is in their best interest," Senator Paul said.

"The stick has been the sanctions, but the carrot needs to be resolving some of these sanctions. One of the sanctions that we would like to see removed as soon as possible is the sanction on their legislators that prevents them from traveling to the US. I think that would be a small step forward. It wouldn't be a removal of all the sanctions, but it would be an improvement in our relations," he added.

"I think President Trump and I do share the understanding that we need to continue the dialogue with what could be the other main nuclear power in the world," Senator Paul said. "There are possibilities for the sharing of information to prevent terrorist attacks. You know, the Russians gave us information on the Boston bombers. Our country failed to act, but I think Russia did try to help us prevent the Boston Marathon bombing. Likewise, this year, we shared information that helped to prevent a terrorist bombing in St. Petersburg."

"There are all kinds of reasons why we set dialogue and I think the partisan hysteria in our country, the Trump Derangement Syndrome, has been almost to where every Democrat in the whole country wants no dialogue with Russia. I think that's a big mistake. I'm hoping that my visit to Russia, and maybe the visit by Russian legislators, will help to get this beyond partisan politics and back into the realpolitik of why we should have communications even with people that we have disagreements with."

Senator Paul and his team also met with Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who famously negotiated nuclear weapon reductions with President Ronald Reagan.

"We were excited to meet with Gorbachev. I think Reagan and Gorbachev's meetings in the 80s were incredibly important, and I think it's important for us to remember that despite our differences, controversies and ongoing issues - dialogue is incredibly important," Senator Paul said.