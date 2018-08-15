© Reuters



After more than 15 years of war, the US appears more open to dialogue with the Taliban. RT's Ilya Petrenko explores why the US has cooled its rhetoric about the "barbarian" enemy that now controls large parts of Afghanistan.Washington's longtime adversary in Afghanistan is becoming more palatable by the month, with a State Department official going so far as to say that the United States is doing "everything we can" to help bring the Taliban and the Afghan government to the negotiating table.But just a few months prior, Nicholson had said that such claims were widely exaggerated and part of a narrative used by Russia to legitimize the group.Its distaste for IS militants aside, the Taliban has managed to slowly tip the scales in its favor in a war that has lasted more than fifteen years - perhaps another reason why Washington is changing its tune in Afghanistan.The city, a key strategic spot given its proximity to the capital, Kabul, has been rocked by five days of intense fighting. Taliban fighters have blocked roads in and out of the city, trapping civilians inside and preventing the Afghan military from reinforcing.