, a candidate of the Latvian political party Soglasie ("Agreement" or "Harmony", in English), Aleksei Medvedev, has claimed in a new video message on Facebook."I, as a person who was born and lived all his life in Ventspils, a city where the main source of income is the port,, Medvedev explained, specifically mentioning the impact of failing cargo trade resultant of deteriorated relations with Russia.According to the politician, maritime and rail transport brought 700 million euros to the country in 2016, but by the end of 2018 revenue will have declined significantly. In the future, Medvedev warned,, bringing economic woes to not only to the city, but the whole country.Medvedev expressed certainty that this economic disaster is the result of Riga's Russophobic foreign policy."The. In recent years, Russia has built several new ports in the Baltic Sea region...We have to realize that Europe will receive Russian goods anyway; Russia will sell them and transport them anyway,, who is already being excluded from this scheme," he lamented, adding that compromises could still rectify the situation.The Latvian transit goods sector has been deprived of a considerable volume of cargo partly because of Russia's moves to develop its own infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region as well as increase rail transport capacity in the Saint Petersburg area. Russia's increasing focus on independent develop bypassing Latvia is, which has seenThe disenfranchisement and persecution of the Russian and Russian-speaking population of Latvia has gained Riga scandalous notoriety in recent years. To this day, the majority of Russians are "non-citizens" under Latvian law, and in 2015, Latvian police saw "nothing illegal in recent calls to set up special 'ghettos for ethnic Russian non-citizens and Russian nationals'" deemed politically suspect of being a "Russian fifth column."