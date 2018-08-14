Latvia has created a catastrophic situation for itself because of its antagonization of relations with Russia, a candidate of the Latvian political party Soglasie ("Agreement" or "Harmony", in English), Aleksei Medvedev, has claimed in a new video message on Facebook.
"I, as a person who was born and lived all his life in Ventspils, a city where the main source of income is the port, I cannot remain silent about the catastrophic situation that has arisen in the country", Medvedev explained, specifically mentioning the impact of failing cargo trade resultant of deteriorated relations with Russia.
According to the politician, maritime and rail transport brought 700 million euros to the country in 2016, but by the end of 2018 revenue will have declined significantly. In the future, Medvedev warned, the situation will only worsen, bringing economic woes to not only to the city, but the whole country.
Medvedev expressed certainty that this economic disaster is the result of Riga's Russophobic foreign policy.
"The worsening of relations between Latvia and Russia is literally destroying one of the key headings of the state budget. In recent years, Russia has built several new ports in the Baltic Sea region...We have to realize that Europe will receive Russian goods anyway; Russia will sell them and transport them anyway, nobody will lose except Latvia, who is already being excluded from this scheme," he lamented, adding that compromises could still rectify the situation.
The Latvian transit goods sector has been deprived of a considerable volume of cargo partly because of Russia's moves to develop its own infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region as well as increase rail transport capacity in the Saint Petersburg area. Russia's increasing focus on independent develop bypassing Latvia is a response to the NATO occupation of the Baltic states and their EU colonization, which has seen Riga play the role of a lobbyist for more aggressive anti-Russian steps on the part of Brussels and Washington.
Ethnic Russians currently make up more than 25% of the Latvian population, and Russian is spoken in everyday life by nearly 40% of the Baltic country's residents.
The disenfranchisement and persecution of the Russian and Russian-speaking population of Latvia has gained Riga scandalous notoriety in recent years. To this day, the majority of Russians are "non-citizens" under Latvian law, and in 2015, Latvian police saw "nothing illegal in recent calls to set up special 'ghettos for ethnic Russian non-citizens and Russian nationals'" deemed politically suspect of being a "Russian fifth column."
