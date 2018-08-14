© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



"While Mr. Mueller's office has continued to interview and subpoena people very close to Mr. Stone, Mr. Stone has not been asked to participate with the Office of the Special Counsel, nor has Mr. Stone engaged with the Office of the Special Counsel," Grant Smith, an attorney for Stone, said Monday.

"It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business, or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election," Stone said on NBC's Meet the Press. "I would chalk this up to an effort to silence me."

"The typical practice whether in administrative or criminal investigation, is to collect as much evidence whether documentary or witness interviews, prior to going to the target themselves," Mark Zaid, a D.C. based attorney who specializes in national security law. "You get all your ducks in order before you talk to the individual."

Special counsel Robert Mueller appears to be narrowing his focus on Roger Stone in his investigation into Russian interference in the election, prompting widespread speculation that the longtime adviser to President Trump is likely a target in the probe.The focus on Stone has seemed to intensify in recent weeks, as Mueller has sought testimony from a growing number of individuals linked to him. Most telling, perhaps, is the fact that Roger Stone himself has not yet been called to interview with Mueller or testify before the grand jury."Mueller is obviously closing in on Stone," said Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor with the D.C. U.S. attorney's office.On Friday afternoon, Kristin Davis, the former leader of an upscale prostitution ring who is better known as "Manhattan Madam," testified before the grand jury in Mueller's probe, her spokeswoman, Lainie Speiser, confirmed.going back a decade, and could offer valuable information on his personal and professional contacts.Stone claims thatwho helped him communicate with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during the 2016 election campaign.Martin Stoler, a lawyer for Credico, said that he expects Mueller's team to question his client on his connections to Stone and Assange. "No clear indications of what they want to talk about but I would be surprised if it was anything except his relations with Stone and Assange," Stoler told The Hill.Former Stone aide Andrew Miller, who a federal judge held in contempt of the court last week for refusing to testify before the grand jury, is a third example. However, the special counsel has yet to interview or subpoena Stone himself, according to his lawyers.In May, Stone said he was "prepared" to be indicted in Mueller's investigation "should that be the case." At the same time, he said Mueller's probe has turned up no evidence of collusion.Legal experts say Mueller is likely interviewing Stone's associates to understand his connections to Assange and others and to potentially obtain evidence that could be used in a case against Stone, if there is one to build.Mueller's movements, Zaid said, signal that the special counsel is getting closer to interviewing Stone, a longtime adviser to Trump who briefly worked on the president's campaign in its infancy.The special counsel's office declined to comment.Mueller's focus on Stone, who has known Trump for decades, is not particularly surprising.Stone has denied having knowledge of the hacked emails prior to their release."Trust me, it will soon [be] the Podesta's time in the barrel. #CrookedHillary," Stone tweeted on Aug. 21, 2016.The U.S. intelligence community says that Russian intelligence officials hacked emails of Democratic National Committee staffers and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta and passed them to WikiLeaks as part of a broader plot to interfere in the election.Both Credico and Stoler, his lawyer, declined to comment Monday on Stone's allegation that Credico served as his communications backchannel with Assange. Credico indicated in an email he was anxious about the interview and was "laying low."Mueller is likely examining the nature of Stone's contacts with Assange and whether he had any knowledge of the hacked emails before they were released.Mueller is said to be investigating an email Stone sent to former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg in August 2016 in whichthe previous night, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.- a hacker persona Russia used to release some of the stolen emails -Last month, Mueller charged 12 Russian intelligence officers in the hacking of the DNC and systems involved in the U.S. electoral process. The indictment alleges that an unnamed individual "who was in regular contact with senior members" of Trump's presidential campaign communicated with Russian intelligence officers - posing as Guccifer 2.0 - during August 2016 about the release of stolen documents.Stone told CNN that he is likely the individual referenced in the indictment, but described the interactions as "benign" and "innocuous."offering incriminating information on Clinton in May 2016, though he claims to have rejected the offer.Should Stone be implicated in Mueller's probe, his name would be added to a growing list of Trump-linked individuals ensnared in the Russia investigation.Mueller has indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on a series of bank fraud and other charges unrelated to his work on the campaign. Mueller has also secured guilty pleas from former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.It is unclear what Mueller's next public will be or when it will occur. Many speculate that the special counsel will refrain from making major overt disclosures in the Russia investigation within two months from the midterm elections on Nov. 6, given longstanding Justice Department practice of avoiding such actions close to Election Day.