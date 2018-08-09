© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters



The US State Department decision to blame Russia for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal without any evidence amounts to "flicking matches in a gasoline-filled room," former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT.Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof echoed that sentiment, telling RT thatBoth spoke to RT about Moscow's impossible position when it comes to its non-existent role in the Skripal poisoning.Maloof asked.Meanwhile, Jatras warned thatThe former US diplomat also noted Washington's hypocrisy in its demands.he asked, while pointing out that"This is a completely topsy-turvy world when it comes to these accusations."However, there's probably more to the sanctions than meets the eye, according to Earl Rasmussen, executive vice-president of the Eurasia Center, who told RT that it needs to be looked at "from a much greater geopolitical situation," noting the situation in the Middle East, from Syria to Iraq. "Obviously, Russia's had a significant hand in putting down Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State), and blocking a lot of things that the US establishment had there," he said.As for the Kremlin's role in the baseless accusations, Rasmussen said he has "huge respect" for the Russian Foreign Ministry and President Putin for their handling of the situation.he said.