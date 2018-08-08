© Joshua Roberts/Reuters



"After all the lies you've told and fraud you've committed, you expect this jury to believe you?" Downing asked Gates.



"I'm here to tell the truth. I've taken responsibility for my actions. Mr. Manafort had the same path. And I'm here," Gates told the court.

The defense lawyer for President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort in a searing cross-examination has sought to undermine the credibility of the U.S. government's star witness byKevin Downing's cross-examination of Gates came on August 7, the second day of Gates' testimony in Manafort's bank fraud and tax evasion trial, which is playing out in a U.S. district court in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington.Gates was charged along with Manafort in late 2017, the first charges to come out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the interactions between Trump associates and Russian officials and agents.The 18 charges against Manafort predate the time that he headed Trump's presidential election campaign between March and August 2016. Though the charges concern money earned from the work he did in Ukraine for Yanukovych, and his political party, Party of the Regions, they do not directly deal with Russia, or with questions of Trump aides' dealings with Russian agents.In his testimony on August 6 and 7,Gates testified how in 2011, Manafort received payment for his consulting services in Ukraine from an oligarch named Serhiy Lyovochkin, who was closely affiliated with Yanukovych.According to Gates, Manafort told his bookkeeper to classify Lyovochkin's payment as a loan, which would then reduce Manafort's U.S. taxes. Gates said it in fact was not a loan and Lyovochkin never made any loans to Manafort.Downing called it repeatedly "the separate, secret life of Rick Gates."While admitting the affair and stealing from Manafort, Gates defended himself.While Manafort helped Yanukovych get elected in 2010, Yanukovych was ousted from power in February 2014, following months of massive street protests. As a result, according to court documents, Manafort's political work in Ukraine slowed.Gates said Manafort did some work for Yanukovych's successor, Petro Poroshenko, though he didn't specify what, and Poroshenko's office denied that.Manafort also tried to cobble together clients with a successor party to Party of the Regions, the Opposition Bloc, he said.But by 2015, his consulting company had no clients whatsoever, and Manafort was hard up for cash to fund what prosecutors described as a lavish lifestyle with at least six homes for him and his relatives, expensive landscaping, and fine tailored suits.In August 2015, Manafort was complaining to Gates that his company hadn't been paid for the political work it did for the Opposition Bloc. So Manafort's Ukrainian point-man, Konstantin Kilimnik, wrote an e-mail to Gates, detailing out how he would be getting the Opposition Bloc to pay."This is to calm Paul down," Kilimnik wrote to Gates on August 25, 2015.amid revelations of his off-the-books payments from the Ukrainian political figures.who Manafort had hired to work on Trump's campaign,He was arrested and charged later that year.Earlier in the trial, prosecutors called a series of witnesses - including a suit tailor, a home renovator, a real estate agent, and a landscape designer - seeking to demonstrate what they said was Manafort's free-spending lifestyle.Prosecutors have said they intend to complete their arguments as early as next week. Once that happens, Manafort's defense team will present its case to try and convince the jury of his innocence.If the trial continues quickly, it could wrap up beforeThat trial, in a U.S. district court in Washington, D.C., focuses onWhile Manafort's case is the first that Mueller has brought to trial, theIn one major case, Mueller charged 12 Russian military intelligence officers with hacking and leaking Democratic party documents in an attempt to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election.In addition to Gates, Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Mueller investigation.Trump has repeatedly attacked the investigation, denying any effort by him or his associates to collude with Russian officials to sway the election.is a senior correspondent for RFE/RL based in Washington.