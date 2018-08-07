Former two-term Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says the dollar is one of the major pillars of US dominance over global finance and trade. He has called for change in the current world order."Things need to change, current orders should be reordered," the former leader of the Islamic Republic tweeted on Monday, hours before the first round of the US sanctions came into effect.The further restrictions, planned for early November, are set to hit Iran's oil and shipping sectors.Earlier, the US President Donald Trump cautioned nations against trading with the Islamic Republic, saying Washington will stop doing business with the countries violating the sanctions regime.