© David Chapman / Global Look Press

President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law regulating production, storing and transportation of organic produce in Russia. The decree bans agrochemicals, pesticides, antibiotics growth stimulators and hormones.The new law, previously approved by both chambers of the Russian Parliament, will enter force on January 1, 2020. The regulation introduces references to "organic produce,""manufacturer of organic produce" and "organic agriculture," as well as sets control over producing, storing, labeling, selling and transporting goods of the kind.The legislation doesn't cover such goods as perfumery, cosmetics, and medicines, forest plants seeds, hunting and fishing produce apart from aquaculture.The first attempts to adopt the measure in Russia were taken 15 years ago.said Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earlier this year.The measure, which also includes creating of a national register, will help to force dishonest players out of the market and will have a positive impact on the quality of organic products, according to State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.